Did anyone REALLY think the same party that harvests baby parts for experimentation would give a rat’s ass about thousands of Americans stranded behind enemy lines in Kabul?

Not a chance in hell.

Democrats are showing the world their true face and it is straight from hell.

Top Democrat Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN it’s “not sensible” for the US government to provide safe passage to the thousands of stranded Americans in Afghanistan to the Kabul Airport.

You gotta read this and see this to believe it.

Rep. Garamendi: “We’re going to send American troops in the heart and into the streets of Kabul to extract people? It makes no sense whatsoever. We do control the airport. We’re going to do the very best we can and the people in Kabul and other parts of the country are going to have to do the very best they can to get there. There is no way the American military should use military force to go to someone’s house or some building somewhere to extract people. That will create a very significant problem and a very significant loss of life on both sides… To provide safe passage from parts of a huge city? No way—not sensible.”

It’s just “not sensible” to rescue stranded Americans says the Democrat leader!

WOW!!

