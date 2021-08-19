https://saraacarter.com/tucker-carlson-says-rep-omar-is-living-proof-that-we-are-not-very-good-at-resettling-refugees/





By Jenny Goldsberry

Tucker Carlson lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after she claimed, on MSNBC that Fox News has been spouting “hateful rhetoric” about Afghan refugees. Carlson said Omar herself is a bad example of how poorly America takes in refugees.

“I know what some of these people are worried about,” Omar said of the GOP earlier this week. “It’s that they’re worried that refugees like myself, when they come to this country, will outshine them. But that is just their own failure and their inability to find success in the ways in which refugees have found success in this country.”

You can cry about it but the reality is that we don’t just welcome refugees in the United States of America, we send them to Congress. PS I was born in Somalia, not Afghanistan

💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/0zmLzwyYKR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 18, 2021

“So, the obvious response to that is to attack poor Ilhan Omar,” Carlson said after replaying Omar’s statement. “But we’re not going to do that. The truth is, this is our fault. She is our fault. Ilhan Omar is living proof that we are not very good at resettling refugees.”

According to Carlson, the Minnesota lawmaker was inundated with propaganda to hate America from Americans themselves. “She was saved from a refugee camp in Kenya as a child by the kindness and generosity of America,” Carlson said. “And yet she has grown to hate America and the people who live here. Where did she learn those attitudes? Well, of course, in college, our colleges. We taught her to hate our country. She became worse after she got here. We ought to pause before we do that again, to anyone, even if they’ve been translators.”

Currently, President Biden has reached out to neighboring countries to encourage them to accept more refugees. Plane loads are already on their way to the U.S.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

