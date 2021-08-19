http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RiMlMZgm83U/

A previously deported Mexican national is in a Tennessee county jail awaiting charges related to the alleged rape of a child. Immigration officers reportedly deported the subject twice following violent crimes including charges for drugs, domestic assault, and molestation of a child.

Gallatin, Tennessee, police arrested 38-year-old Pedro Ambriz on August 4 for the alleged rape of an underage girl. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers reportedly deported the Mexican national on at least two occasions, according to a report by WKRN.

Local law enforcement officials in Gallatin did not disclose many details about the alleged rape of an underage girl. They did, however, report on his immigration, deportations, and criminal records.

Gallatin Police Lt. Lamar Ballard told the local news outlet that Ambriz has at least five aliases and used at least three different dates of birth to attempt to hide his identity. He added that he considers Ambriz to be a flight risk and they are making keeping him behind bars a top priority.

“Yes, if this individual flees, and we have charges, or we are able to gather more charges, and he is in Mexico that makes it very difficult for us,” Lt. Ballard told reporters. “It’s very difficult, because you don’t know who you are dealing with. It’s hard to track the history of these individuals, who use aliases and different dates of birth.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and learned that a court set his bond at $225,000. He remains behind bars in the Sumner County jail as of press time.

Ballard said ERO officers appear to have deported Ambriz twice. He added that Ambriz faced charges in 2019 for drugs and domestic assault. He added that Ambriz was deported “after an allegation of molestation of a child.”

He did not disclose if any of those charges resulted in convictions or what sentences were handed down. He told local reporters that Ambriz will be required to serve his full sentence if convicted. “That’s our goal. To make sure he pays for this crime,” he said.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Lt. Ballard for additional information about the alleged child rape. We also reached out to ICE officials for additional information regarding Ambriz’s deportation and immigration history. An immediate response was not available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

