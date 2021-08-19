https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/twitter-suspends-accounts-elected-afghan-officials-keeps-taliban-terrorist-accounts/

Twitter has suspended the accounts of elected Afghanistan government officials. At the same time Twitter announced they will keep up the Taliban regime accounts.

Twitter also suspended President Trump’s account in January and this website’s account in February after we released exclusive video of Democrats driving in a vanload of late night ballots inside the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan at 3:30 in the morning.

But Taliban terrorists still have their accounts.

Twitter truly is the enemy of freedom.

TRENDING: WATCH: Utah Teacher Goes on Threatening Political Rant Against Students Who Do Not Agree With Far-Left Ideology.. UPDATE — FIRED!

President Trump slammed Twitter leftists earlier this week.

Trump is still banned while the Taliban can tweet: “It’s disgraceful,” the 45th President tells Greg Kelly, how ‘horrible dictators’ stay online while he remains suspended. pic.twitter.com/JOQFxPp8hv — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

