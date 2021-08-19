https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-paratroopers-are-rescuing-trapped-british-civilians/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







General Mark Milley says he’s still ‘working through’ how to get stranded Americans to the airport

Lloyd Austin — We can’t do it

Clarissa Ward — No way in hell Americans can get to the airport

Daily Mail — State Dept tells all remaining Americans in Afghanistan to go to the airport NOW because troops can’t collect them and insists the Taliban will let them through

This is the gauntlet they face outside the airport…

Meanwhile, UK is taking care of business…

Lloyd Austin — We don’t have the capability to collect Americans







Clarissa Ward — ‘No way for Americans to get past the Taliban to the airport’





