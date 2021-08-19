https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-afghani-mothers-throw-babies-over-barbed-wire-to-allied-troops

Afghani mothers desperate to free their children from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan were seen throwing their babies over barbed wire in order to pass them off to British and U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to various reports.

What are the details?

Video footage has emerged showing Afghani parents throwing babies to British troops and begging them to save their children from the Taliban, the New York Post reported.

An unnamed Parachute Regiment officer told the Independent, “The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted ‘Save my baby!’ and threw the babies at us. Some of the babies fell on the barbed wire.”

He added, “It was awful what happened. By the end of the night, there wasn’t one man among us who was not crying.”

According to the Post, a White House official on Wednesday said that about 1,800 people were evacuated from Afghanistan over the preceding 24 hours — a sum that fell short from the 5,000 to 9,000 people the Pentagon said could possibly be evacuated in a 24-hour period.

What else?

Another unnamed officer told Sky News‘ Stuart Ramsay that paratroopers had no choice but to block off the road with military vehicles and barbed wire fences.

“It was terrible,” the officer recalled, echoing his fellow soldier’s remarks. “Women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them. Some got caught in the wire. I’m worried for my men, I’m counseling some, everyone cried last night.”

Ramsay, reporting from Afghanistan, wrote that the streets echo with the sounds of shouting — “the noise of desperation” — as British soldiers try to aid in a humanitarian mission that feels more like a war zone.

“Day and night families — often with tiny children — have risked their lives, ducking past gunfire at the gates of the civilian side of the airport, passing aggressive Taliban fighters who occasionally beat and harass them,” Ramsay recalled of the previous week.

He concluded his reporting, “I’ve reported on the Afghan war since it started. I’ve been on countless embeds with British and American soldiers, I’ve met with the Taliban, and I’ve seen pain and grief in Afghanistan for two decades. The Taliban has won. Watching on as soldiers carried babies towards the gates of the compound, I can’t help but think what a waste this has been. And once again a small contingent of soldiers are dealing with the mess.”

