As police across the country deal with violence and protests against them — not to mention calls to defund them — it’s refreshing to witness moments when officers put themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to save lives and how appreciated they are by the public for their bravery.

Take, for example, a video released Thursday by the New York City Police Department showing a terrifying sight: A sick man passed out while waiting for a subway train in the Bronx — and he fell on the tracks:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

What happened next?

Bystanders on the passenger platform raised their voices at the sight, knowing a train would rumble over the spot where the motionless man was laying.

Fortunately a still-funded NYPD transit cop was on the scene:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

And he quickly jumped down on the tracks in an attempt to rescue the sick man:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

The officer had to work fast — but it appeared to be a struggle to get the man on his feet:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

Soon one of the bystanders took a risk of his own and jumped down to join the officer in an attempt to get the man off the tracks:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

Finally — with the officer on one side of the man and the bystander on the other — they walked him to the platform:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

Waiting passengers helped pull all three of them to safety, hollering for them to hurry up, as a voice on a speaker warned folks to move back in preparation for an oncoming train:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

Sure enough, a train’s light came into view seconds after the trio was pulled to safety:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPD News

And as an added bonus, cheers broke out.

That’s how it’s done. No one cared about skin color, pronoun preferences, who you “liked” on Twitter, or who you voted for in the 2020 presidential election. People simply pulled together and knew it was something pretty great.

Here’s the clip:

