FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

August 19, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.02 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 34,874.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.83 points, or 0.41%, at 4,382.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.75 points, or 0.71%, to 14,423.16 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel)

