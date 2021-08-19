https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/we-are-literally-screwed-the-hits-keep-coming-as-joe-biden-repeats-whs-lie-that-we-dont-have-military-in-syria-video/

Kudos to President Joe Biden, who’s managed to pack a lifetime’s worth of gaslighting into his interview with George Stephanopoulos. “We have control of the airport right now.” “No one’s being killed right now.”

“We don’t have military in Syria”:

The commander-in-chief should absolutely know that there are troops in Syria. Has he forgotten? Or is he just lying through his teeth?

Neither scenario is a good one.

Maybe Jill Biden wrote the letter and Joe just signed it.

An existential crisis, perhaps?

