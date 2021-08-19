https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/we-are-literally-screwed-the-hits-keep-coming-as-joe-biden-repeats-whs-lie-that-we-dont-have-military-in-syria-video/

Kudos to President Joe Biden, who’s managed to pack a lifetime’s worth of gaslighting into his interview with George Stephanopoulos. “We have control of the airport right now.” “No one’s being killed right now.”

“We don’t have military in Syria”:

👀 Biden incorrectly says the U.S. has no troops in Syria. We have 900 in Syria, more than a third of what we had in #Afghanistan. The Commander-in-Chief should know this. pic.twitter.com/lDwhjWPsfU — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021

Recall, the White House talking points on #Afghanistan included this incorrect talking point, and Biden’s just repeating it. https://t.co/HMabKzz7GP — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021

The commander-in-chief should absolutely know that there are troops in Syria. Has he forgotten? Or is he just lying through his teeth?

Biden and White House briefers either don’t know or are lying about US troops in Syria. https://t.co/pTb1PdSoj1 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) August 19, 2021

Neither scenario is a good one.

This will come as news to the US coalition troops in northeast Syria right now https://t.co/KRCDVWTSHW — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) August 19, 2021

Jun 8, @JoeBiden letter to Congress, War Powers report: “A small presence of United States Armed Forces remains in strategically significant locations in Syria…” Aug 18, @JoeBiden: “…we don’t have military in Syria.”https://t.co/l7upD5YOikhttps://t.co/or8VmHVVmB pic.twitter.com/q1eoMxeISW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 19, 2021

Nobody tell Biden we have a small troop presence in Syria, lest he withdraw them with no planning, causing another crisis. https://t.co/mK9VSgOSwB — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 19, 2021

Incredibly, it continues to get worse https://t.co/IjTznBVWjY — Nolan Wolffis (@loscontrarian) August 19, 2021

Couple days ago Dems dragged Cornyn for saying that we had troops in Taiwan. OUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DOES NOT KNOW WE HAVE TROOPS IN SYRIA. We are literally screwed. https://t.co/size1OIEW2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2021

