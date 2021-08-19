https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/19/we-believe-the-phrase-used-to-describe-this-during-the-trump-administration-was-democracy-dies-in-darkness/

Welp.

There will be no press briefing today after President Joe Biden’s question-free press conference on Wednesday and his disaster of an interview with ABC News:

No press briefing tomorrow, per White House schedule. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 18, 2021

Democracy dies in darkness — or something:

If this happened under Trump, Jim Acosta would turn his tie into a Rambo headband and chain himself to the White House fence. https://t.co/c7kre4Mab9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

Maybe Afghanistan will just fix itself while they’re all on vacation?

Is their plan to ignore Afghanistan and hope it goes away? https://t.co/yshNuZ36ox — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2021

But maybe it’s a good idea they’re silent after the plan to use TikTokers to solved the vaccine-hesitancy crisis:

Maybe they’ll bring in a camp TikTok influencer to do a wacky skit about C-17s and wheelwells. https://t.co/fIGL7TsYSy — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 18, 2021

It’s for the best?

Honestly, if I was them, I would stop speaking, too. https://t.co/O9Vy8DhJti — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 18, 2021

Let it roll, baby!

Well they’ve gone so well this week you’d think they’d stay on their roll. https://t.co/ykRPWUL5wT — Dave Carney (@granitewinger) August 18, 2021

***

