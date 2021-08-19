https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/19/we-believe-the-phrase-used-to-describe-this-during-the-trump-administration-was-democracy-dies-in-darkness/
Welp.
There will be no press briefing today after President Joe Biden’s question-free press conference on Wednesday and his disaster of an interview with ABC News:
No press briefing tomorrow, per White House schedule.
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 18, 2021
Democracy dies in darkness — or something:
If this happened under Trump, Jim Acosta would turn his tie into a Rambo headband and chain himself to the White House fence. https://t.co/c7kre4Mab9
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021
Maybe Afghanistan will just fix itself while they’re all on vacation?
Is their plan to ignore Afghanistan and hope it goes away? https://t.co/yshNuZ36ox
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2021
But maybe it’s a good idea they’re silent after the plan to use TikTokers to solved the vaccine-hesitancy crisis:
Maybe they’ll bring in a camp TikTok influencer to do a wacky skit about C-17s and wheelwells. https://t.co/fIGL7TsYSy
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 18, 2021
It’s for the best?
Honestly, if I was them, I would stop speaking, too. https://t.co/O9Vy8DhJti
— Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 18, 2021
Let it roll, baby!
Well they’ve gone so well this week you’d think they’d stay on their roll. https://t.co/ykRPWUL5wT
— Dave Carney (@granitewinger) August 18, 2021
***
