https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/who-did-this-rofl-step-brothers-movie-clip-used-to-show-biden-harris-fail-in-afghanistan-and-its-just-brilliant-watch/

This.

Is.

Absolute.

Perfection.

And yes, today is all about writing a single word followed by a period for IMPACT.

Seriously, we can’t stop laughing and have watched this probably at least a dozen times.

Watch.

You’ll thank us.

Annnd we’re dead.

WE LOVE THE MEDIA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And liberals screaming?

Holy chit. ROFL!!!

Hey, it’s definitely a fail … might as well try and find a laugh.

The conservative is the best one at the table. 😂😂😂😂 — GAGirl1967 Biden’s AWOL as Kabul Falls (@Tamzilla_52) August 19, 2021

I can’t stop watching this. It’s magnificent. — GAGirl1967 Biden’s AWOL as Kabul Falls (@Tamzilla_52) August 19, 2021

OMG 💀💀💀💀 — The Rowdy One Rick Robinson – WE TOLD YOU!- (@RowdyRick73) August 19, 2021

Yes, that was our reaction exactly.

*chef’s kiss*

***

Related:

‘It’s on you, Joe’: This appears to be a live stream from the man sitting in his pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol (watch)

NAILED it: James Woods only needs 3 little words to sum up Biden’s TRAIN-WRECK of an interview with George Stephanopoulos

‘Still-new? Are you high?!’ DESPERATE to protect Biden, CNN tries pushing a whole new level of LAPDOG that does not FLY at all

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

