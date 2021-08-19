https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/whos-feeding-him-this-stuff-joe-biden-tells-george-stephanopoulos-that-the-taliban-are-going-through-a-sort-of-existential-crisis-video/

We can’t really think of a better way to preface this clip from George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Joe Biden than “What in the ever-loving hell is this?”

Watch for yourselves. Just … watch it:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: “Do you believe the Taliban have changed?” Pres. Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the int’l community as being a legitimate government.” https://t.co/zgMVDKleiv pic.twitter.com/Bgxenaydap — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

We’ll give you a few minutes to scrape your jaws off of the floor.

Which staff member wrote this tweet to deliberately omit Biden saying “no” immediately? — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 19, 2021

Why is Matt here deliberately omitting literally everything Biden said after the word “no”? Because the rest of it is pretty alarming.

What she said.

We wish it weren’t.

You and your dumbass administration just spent the last month howling that the Taliban will never be recognized as a legitimate government by the international community if they seized power by force. https://t.co/8RWVDVCYrM — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 19, 2021

“I’m not sure I would have predicted that, when we decided to leave, that they’d provide safe passage for Americans to get out.” THEN WHY DIDN’T YOU GET AMERICANS OUT FIRST??? This is infuriating. https://t.co/By5M1HqSw7 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 19, 2021

To say the absolute least.

Biden on July 8: Q: Do you trust the Taliban, Mr. President? Do you trust the Taliban, sir? Biden: Is that a serious question? Q: It is absolutely a serious question. Do you trust the Taliban? Biden: No, I do not. No, I do not trust the Taliban. https://t.co/6VMniygC25 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

Good times.

Biden does not know what an existential crisis is (or he is lying). The Taliban aren’t questioning if their lives have meaning / value / purpose right as they **succeed in their 20 year mission & take over Afghanistan**. In their view it’s total validation, not existential dread. https://t.co/CgxQ1lbP2a — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

They’re going through an existential crisis after “defeating” the most powerful military in world history? This is delusional insanity. https://t.co/HkWqPznqfv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 19, 2021

The Taliban are not going through any existential crisis and they don’t care about being recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. This is detached. Who’s feeding him this stuff? Are they in charge of anything real? Because that’d be a problem. https://t.co/SjsxgHZX5q — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 19, 2021

This goose is cooked. https://t.co/FydBn6SDZR — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) August 19, 2021

Stick a fork in him. He’s done.

And we’ll be done, too, soon if he sticks around in the White House.

God help us all.

The Taliban isn’t going through an “existential crisis.” We are. https://t.co/G6vERTsKew — Thomas Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) August 19, 2021

