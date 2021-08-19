https://noqreport.com/2021/08/19/islamic-terrorism/

This question always seems to turn up in discussions on the current actions of the anti-liberty Left: What would they be doing differently if really they wanted to destroy the country – and the world. Lately, all of their actions seem tasked to that single purpose. These range from emboldening Islamic terrorists with the mother of all cluster fornications in Afghanistan. To openly encouraging an illegal invasion, complete with bus and air transportation to the interior of the country without ID or virus spreader.

Consider the insanity of the anti-liberty Left helping foment Islamic terrorism.

The anti-liberty Left’s colossal screw-up in Afghanistan has provided them a base, complete with modern weaponry at taxpayer expense.

Afghanistan has provided them a base, complete with modern weaponry at taxpayer expense. The same screw-up has shown us as weak on the world stage, with allies unwilling to trust us.

has shown us as weak on the world stage, with allies unwilling to trust us. The same authors of the same colossal screw-up also want us to bring in Afghan refugees and potential Taliban terrorists for good measure.

also want us to bring in Afghan refugees and potential Taliban terrorists for good measure. Its colossal screw-up on the border has opened it up so anyone can walk in with any kind of weaponry.

on the border has opened it up so anyone can walk in with any kind of weaponry. Its colossal screw-up on the border has also brought in plenty of new COVID cases, [Note the pattern] to the joy of many mask Nazis in wanting to force people to wear virus spreaders.

on the border has also brought in plenty of new COVID cases, [Note the pattern] to the joy of many mask Nazis in wanting to force people to wear virus spreaders. The anti-liberty Left has been propagandising over time, casting their political opposition as ‘domestic terrorists’ misdirecting attention and blame for real Islamic terrorism.

They have been ‘defunding the police’, creating more crime and diverting attention from real terrorism threats.

and threats. They have been working overtime to deprive the innocent of their common sense civil rights and their means of self-defence.

Anti-liberty Leftists are providing terrorists with an operational base.

This was the original reason for going into Afghanistan, and now that the liberticidal left has engineered our biggest humiliation in history, they will have this again. However, this time around they will have the bonus of plenty of our weaponry at taxpayer expense.

So, now every country that stands in opposition to the states will have an opportunity to borrow, examine and reverse engineer the advanced weaponry we left behind. Making the Afghanistan cluster fornication a multifaceted failure of epic proportions that will reverberate for years.

Making things even worse, the same people who couldn’t organise a one-man carpool want to bring in potential terrorists just to be sure their colossal failure reverberates in the states.

The same ‘geniuses’ want to bring in those who ‘Self-Identify as American Citizens’.

Anti-liberty Leftists are now trying to compound their colossal screw-up on a global scale by insisting that they take advantage of a situation. They created and bring in massive numbers of refugees. Granted, many helped us in Afghanistan, and they are deserving of our help. However, American citizenship isn’t a ‘social construct’ formed out of thin air.

What’s to stop massive numbers of Taliban to take advantage of our generosity and free air transportation to invade the states? What’s to stop them from taking revenge for what they consider their birthright to rule over everyone else?

The odds are they won’t be able to bring along some of the M4’s and man-portable missile technology in their carry-on luggage, but you never know. However, they still have the wide-open Southern border as a source for the seeds of terror and you can be sure that the liberticidal Left will blame any attacks on the ‘easy access to guns. So it will be a win-win for both sides.

Anti-liberty Leftists opened the border and are forcing everyone to wear virus spreaders.

Not only is the Border Patrol distracted by the illegal invasion, but it’s also had the mask Nazis to go wild forcing people to wear virus spreaders. Do we have to spell out why identifying people is an issue when looking for known Islamic terrorists?

Known Islamic terrorists have been arrested trying to enter the country, who knows how many slipped by while the Border baby sitters were distracted? Who knows what types of weapons or explosives they’ve brought along? But not to worry, they will no doubt be carefully following CDC protocols in disguising themselves so any mass murder events don’t also become ‘super spreader’ events.

Liberticidal Leftists are now making fact-free allegations that Conservatives are domestic terrorists.

It’s always extremely unhelpful to distract law enforcement and first responders. Having them look in the wrong direction at a non-existent threat is worse than incompetence. It endangers people for pure political posturing.

Anti-liberty Leftists are trying to exploit the issue of terrorism to the point of comparing a mostly peaceful protest to the Taliban. So, while law enforcement is wasting limited resources watching for non-existent threats. Real Islamic terrorism plots will be able to go unnoticed.

Defunding the police and disarming the innocent will only make an attack far worse.

Two final components in their insanity parade are defunding the police to hobble any first responder capability to an Islamic terrorist attack. Along with doing all they can to deprive the people of their common sense civil rights in being able to respond themselves to an attack.

We’ve already seen that the insanity of defunding the police has lead to all kinds of chaos and crime. Imagine the devastating effect this will have on an Islamic terrorist attack?

Then factor in that they want to take away the ability of citizens to defend themselves, the people who will be on the scene in any attack. Add up all of these factors and you come to several inescapable conclusions. Anti-liberty Leftists want Islamic terrorist attacks and they want them to be as devastating as possible.

Why would Anti-liberty Left want Islamic terrorist attacks?

We’ve detailed the ways the liberticidal Left in encouraging Islamic terrorist attacks. It strains credulity that they are doing all of this out of sheer ignorance.

“Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.” Ian Fleming

In our case, it’s way past that point. The anti-liberty left has taken several actions that may seem randomly idiotic to some, but taken together they add up to one inescapable conclusion. So, why are they doing all of this? What advantage does it bring them to have the country attacked?

There is the basic factor that they hate the country and would like to see it destroyed. Once that takes place, they can ‘Build back better’ in their warped mindset.

However, it goes deeper than that, liberticidal Leftists love to exploit ‘serious crisis’ to enhance their power. One only needs to consider the COVID example to confirm this assertion. An Islamic terrorism attack on top of the current crisis would be control freak nirvana for the anti-liberty left.

To begin, they would have a field day blaming this on their political opponents. One can easily see them take action before any facts are known. Then, of course, the draconian freedom destruction from COVID would pale compared to what they would do response. Forget about the 2nd and 4th Amendments in these circumstances, along with the rest of the Bill of Rights.

Consider the evidence at hand, and what it would do to enhance the power of the anti-liberty Left. It strains credulity that all of this isn’t being lined up for a ‘special purpose’.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

