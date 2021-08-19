https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/18/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-says-u-s-doesnt-have-capability-to-leave-kabul-airport-and-evacuate-americans/

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chief’s Chairman Mark Milley held a Pentagon press briefing today about the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan. [Full Presser Here] As the Taliban has taken full control over the country and capital, the U.S. presence in Kabul has been reduced to securing the airport as a temporary fortress, and telling U.S. citizens to try and get there.

When asked about the Taliban surrounding the airport, constructing checkpoints and the inability of Americans to reach safety for evacuation, Defense Secretary Austin said the military “don’t have the capability to…extend operations.” The follow-up question was then about the U.S. essentially having to negotiate safe-passage with the Taliban… and rather than say, “Yes, that is accurate“, the question left Secretary Austin speechless. WATCH:

Ooof… THAT, my friends, is exactly what FUBAR looks like!

