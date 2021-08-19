https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2021/08/18/nolte-dangerous-joe-biden-delivers-border-economic-coronavirus-crime-and-overseas-chaos/

While we’re watching all the terrible chaos break out in Afghanistan, His Fraudulency Joe Biden and the Democrats are also serving up plenty of chaos right here at home.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t keep an eye on Afghanistan, not with thousands of American civilians trapped behind enemy lines after a jihadist takeover. But let’s do two things at once and remember all the chaos Joe Biden and the Democrat party are wreaking on the home front.

You know, when Donald Trump was president, all that chaos was mostly manufactured by the fake news media; that chaos was fabricated by a Deep State determined to use lies (like the Russia Collusion Hoax and the Ukraine phone call) to foment a coup. Granted, some chaos was created by Trump himself and his mercurial personality.

Still, the chaos we’re now seeing is all a result of Joe Biden and a feckless, hapless, and totally incompetent Democrat party — and it’s real, very real.

Afghanistan Chaos

The withdrawal in Afghanistan did not have to be this way. Biden did not have to break Trump’s deal with the Taliban for a May 1 withdrawal. Biden did not have to remove our troops before every American was safely evacuated. He did not have to leave behind billions of operational U.S. weapons for the Taliban to pick up. He did not have to choose Summer to withdraw when the Taliban are fully operational, instead of Winter when the Taliban are scattered around waiting out the cold weather at their respective homes.

As a result, we now have thousands of American civilians trapped in a terrorist hell being told by their own government that they are on their own.

Economic Chaos

Biden inherited a recovering economy and decided to strangle it with a lunatic amount of government spending that created record inflation. As a result, all the wage gains during the Trump years have been wiped out by an explosion in the cost of life’s most basic necessities: food, housing, and energy.

Gasoline alone is up a dollar a gallon, which is a brutal tax on the working poor.

Nevertheless, Biden keeps spending, kills oil pipelines, and refuses to allow oil exploration.

And now all signs point to a coming recession.

Border Chaos

Biden has opened up our southern border to anyone who wants to come in, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated or infected. As a result, we currently have the worst southern border crisis in decades after Trump had pretty much solved the problem and stabilized it.

Coronavirus Crisis

According to the CDC’s own math, the Trump vaccine is working about as well as anyone could have dreamed, and yet Biden has lost total control of the messaging. As a result, masks, panic, and the economic devastation that comes with the panic have returned.

The fear-porn peddlers have turned a nothing breakthrough issue for the vaccinated into a false crisis that says the vaccine doesn’t really work.

What an unforced error.

Crime Crisis

Violent crime is up, and in many cases, way up, in almost every major Democrat-controlled city. But, again, this is another thing that did not have to happen. But after Democrats embraced the domestic terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, emptied prisons, basically legalized rioting, and ended bail, all the gains against violent crime over the last two decades have been erased.

Overseas Chaos

It’s not just Afghanistan. After years of Middle East stability under Trump (including peace treaties), rockets are again being fired into Israel, Islamic terrorists are emboldened by Biden’s capitulation in Afghanistan, as are the Chinese and Iranians.

The world is much less safe than it was seven months ago, and America is not only less safe, it is less free.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

