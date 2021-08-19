https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2021/08/18/nolte-dangerous-joe-biden-delivers-border-economic-coronavirus-crime-and-overseas-chaos/

While we’re watching all the terrible chaos break out in Afghanistan, His Fraudulency Joe Biden and the Democrats are also serving up plenty of chaos right here at home.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t keep an eye on Afghanistan, not with thousands of American civilians trapped behind enemy lines after a jihadist takeover. But let’s do two things at once and remember all the chaos Joe Biden and the Democrat party are wreaking on the home front.

You know, when Donald Trump was president, all that chaos was mostly manufactured by the fake news media; that chaos was fabricated by a Deep State determined to use lies (like the Russia Collusion Hoax and the Ukraine phone call) to foment a coup. Granted, some chaos was created by Trump himself and his mercurial personality.

Still, the chaos we’re now seeing is all a result of Joe Biden and a feckless, hapless, and totally incompetent Democrat party — and it’s real, very real.

Afghanistan Chaos

The withdrawal in Afghanistan did not have to be this way. Biden did not have to break Trump’s deal with the Taliban for a May 1 withdrawal. Biden did not have to remove our troops before every American was safely evacuated. He did not have to leave behind billions of operational U.S. weapons for the Taliban to pick up. He did not have to choose Summer to withdraw when the Taliban are fully operational, instead of Winter when the Taliban are scattered around waiting out the cold weather at their respective homes.

As a result, we now have thousands of American civilians trapped in a terrorist hell being told by their own government that they are on their own.

TOPSHOT – Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Economic Chaos

Biden inherited a recovering economy and decided to strangle it with a lunatic amount of government spending that created record inflation. As a result, all the wage gains during the Trump years have been wiped out by an explosion in the cost of life’s most basic necessities: food, housing, and energy.

Gasoline alone is up a dollar a gallon, which is a brutal tax on the working poor.

Nevertheless, Biden keeps spending, kills oil pipelines, and refuses to allow oil exploration.

And now all signs point to a coming recession.

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a storage yard north of Saco, Mont., for pipe that will be used in construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline near the U.S.-Canada border. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Al Nash/Bureau of Land Management via AP)

Border Chaos

Biden has opened up our southern border to anyone who wants to come in, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated or infected. As a result, we currently have the worst southern border crisis in decades after Trump had pretty much solved the problem and stabilized it.

Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants have crossed into Guatemala as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian)

Coronavirus Crisis

According to the CDC’s own math, the  Trump vaccine is working about as well as anyone could have dreamed, and yet Biden has lost total control of the messaging. As a result, masks, panic, and the economic devastation that comes with the panic have returned.

The fear-porn peddlers have turned a nothing breakthrough issue for the vaccinated into a false crisis that says the vaccine doesn’t really work.

What an unforced error.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee July 20, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Crime Crisis

Violent crime is up, and in many cases, way up, in almost every major Democrat-controlled city. But, again, this is another thing that did not have to happen. But after Democrats embraced the domestic terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, emptied prisons, basically legalized rioting, and ended bail, all the gains against violent crime over the last two decades have been erased.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown holds a press conference where he vowed to step up measures to curb gun violence following yesterday's meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on July 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. During his visit to the White House, Brown participated in a round table discussion with other law enforcement leaders to address the rise in violent crime in many cities across the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Overseas Chaos

It’s not just Afghanistan. After years of Middle East stability under Trump (including peace treaties), rockets are again being fired into Israel, Islamic terrorists are emboldened by Biden’s capitulation in Afghanistan, as are the Chinese and Iranians.

The world is much less safe than it was seven months ago, and America is not only less safe, it is less free.

A picture taken on July 14, 2018 shows Palestinian rockets being fired from Gaza City towards Israel. - Israel's military said it had launched air strikes targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip on July 14 as rockets and mortars were lobbed into southern Israel from the blockaded Palestinian enclave. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read BASHAR TALEB/AFP/Getty Images)

