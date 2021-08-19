http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Un2FQAjIdf0/wynken-and-nod-no-blinken.php

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley held a press conference yesterday to address the national humiliation in process in Kabul (transcript here, video below). Their performance aggravated the disgrace. One can’t help but wonder if these folks have misspent their time absorbed in CRT, “white rage,” vaccinations, and sundry other distractions. General Milley appears to have been struggling to suppress a little rage of his own.

Austin and Milley are Wynken and Nod. A review of the transcript makes it clear that Blinken (Secretary of State Antony) should also have made an appearance.

Whatever happened to resignation in the case of epic failure? Along with their boss, they have been weighed in the balance and found wanting. Slow Joe is not fully cognizant, period, let alone cognizant of the disgrace for which he is responsible. Austin and Milley are fully cognizant, but they appear to lack something in the shame department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

