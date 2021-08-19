https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/you-tool-bags-are-part-of-the-problem-jonah-goldberg-and-tom-nichols-blaming-the-little-people-for-their-woes-does-not-end-well/

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get us a pair of the world’s tiniest violins for these two yahoos? Seriously …

They’re just so important and conservative you know, and you little people with your beliefs and ideas are just screwing everything up for them.

Not sure where they thought this would go but they had to know this would eventually end up on Twitchy.

HE’S DESPAIRING FOR YOU LITTLE PEOPLE.

And then the follow up from Tom C-Cup Nichols:

We thought the source of Tom’s despair was a lack of men’s brassieres on the market right now but what do we know?

Seems other people thought this was a pretty horrible, annoying, smug, and pathetic session of ‘poor me’.

They own it.

That’s what’s really bothering them because they know it.

Amen.

Heh.

This. ^

HA HA HA HA HA

We got it.

No.

They don’t.

And how DARE you peon ask them if they do.

A huge part of the problem, yessiree.

Jonah and Tom deserve each other.

***

Related:

Never go full #BlueAnon: Cheri Jacobus DRAGGED (then dragged MORE) for claiming Trump set a booby trap for Biden in Afghanistan

Whoa … HUGE (and hilarious) if true: Kamala Harris reportedly goes off on Joe Biden, says ‘You will NOT pin this sh*t on ME!’

Let. Them. FIGHT! When pressed on freedom of speech, Taliban spokesman seriously DUNKS on Facebook (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...