Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get us a pair of the world’s tiniest violins for these two yahoos? Seriously …

They’re just so important and conservative you know, and you little people with your beliefs and ideas are just screwing everything up for them.

Not sure where they thought this would go but they had to know this would eventually end up on Twitchy.

I am really struggling to think of a time when I despaired more for the country and had so much contempt not just for both parties, but the bases of both parties. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 19, 2021

HE’S DESPAIRING FOR YOU LITTLE PEOPLE.

And then the follow up from Tom C-Cup Nichols:

Man, I wish I didn’t feel what you’re feeling about the public. That’s the source of my despair. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2021

We thought the source of Tom’s despair was a lack of men’s brassieres on the market right now but what do we know?

Seems other people thought this was a pretty horrible, annoying, smug, and pathetic session of ‘poor me’.

You supported this. You voted for this. You voted for a senile old man, who’s incompetent, and should not be near power. If any Americans are stranded in Afghanistan because of Biden’s incompetence, it’s on the head of every ‘truecon’ who voted for him because Orange Man bad — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 19, 2021

They own it.

That’s what’s really bothering them because they know it.

What a crushing burden to be you. America is not worthy of you Tom. And that includes me. I, too, am unworthy. I realized the depths of my unseriousness when I failed to connect the dots between Kristi Noem on a horse and Kabul. Forgive me. Intercede for me, I pray. Amen. — Jer Super Deluxe (@BakoJer) August 19, 2021

Amen.

Heh.

You voted for this and encouraged your simp following to as well. Sit TF down “expert” your 15 minutes are up. — WWPS Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) August 19, 2021

It’s all good guys. We feel the exact same contempt for you. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) August 19, 2021

This. ^

Tom, you are the public. Do you even hear yourself? — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) August 19, 2021

Jonah and Tom are the only two truly worthy Americans left. — The Original Pigpen. Wilmont Kurtz (@drfeedbacker) August 19, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Um, you all do know I am mocking these two very smug individuals, don’t you? — The Original Pigpen. Wilmont Kurtz (@drfeedbacker) August 19, 2021

We got it.

Do you people hear yourselves? — BWH (@BWH85) August 19, 2021

No.

They don’t.

And how DARE you peon ask them if they do.

Both of you tool bags are part of the problem. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) August 19, 2021

A huge part of the problem, yessiree.

Jonah and Tom deserve each other.

***

