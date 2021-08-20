https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/95-percent-of-georgia-citizens-registered-to-vote/

#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021

Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week. The number of Georgia voters has jumped since 2016, when the state started automatically registering voters when they obtain driver’s licenses.

There were nearly 7.2 million active registrations in Georgia as of November’s election, leaving just 387,000 unregistered people in the citizen voting age population, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s biennial report published this week.

Many of those who aren’t registered to vote are ineligible because they’re serving felony sentences.

Over 265,000 Georgians couldn’t vote because they were incarcerated, serving parole or on felony probation, according to data from 2019 compiled by Reform Georgia, a criminal justice advocacy organization.

