Until today, we had no idea the Twitter account @Combat__COVID, developed by HHS and the NIH, even existed:
And the only reason we now know it exists is because this editor got a promoted tweet in his timeline pushing monoclonal antibody treatments — the same thing the AP and others attempted to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for doing:
HHS is buying promoted tweets to push monoclonal antibody treatments pic.twitter.com/b4T66V3WrG
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 20, 2021
Maybe DeSantis is working at HHS now?
When did DeSantis takeover HHS? https://t.co/ObZZcdzW6b
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2021
Time to investigate, AP!
The HHS must have stock in Regeneron, @AP! https://t.co/pz7gqnMmtc
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 21, 2021
But they won’t:
The AP could write an article about how much money Blackrock invested in $REGN and how much it donated to Biden.
It won’t.
That’s why their piece was a lie of omission. https://t.co/ykbOL2VqBV
— Max (@MaxNordau) August 21, 2021
And as for Florida, Gov. DeSantis is still doing his thing and leading the country as his state adopts this life-saving treatment:
An additional monoclonal antibody site is now open at the Bay County Fairgrounds.
– It’s open 7 days a week, from 9AM-5PM.
-This site can serve over 300 patients a day.
Watch: https://t.co/bonjS2tZZU
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 20, 2021
