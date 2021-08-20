https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/a-twitter-account-developed-by-hhs-and-the-nih-is-promoting-monoclonal-antibody-treatments/

Until today, we had no idea the Twitter account @Combat__COVID, developed by HHS and the NIH, even existed:

And the only reason we now know it exists is because this editor got a promoted tweet in his timeline pushing monoclonal antibody treatments — the same thing the AP and others attempted to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for doing:

HHS is buying promoted tweets to push monoclonal antibody treatments pic.twitter.com/b4T66V3WrG — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 20, 2021

Maybe DeSantis is working at HHS now?

When did DeSantis takeover HHS? https://t.co/ObZZcdzW6b — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2021

Time to investigate, AP!

The HHS must have stock in Regeneron, @AP! https://t.co/pz7gqnMmtc — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 21, 2021

But they won’t:

The AP could write an article about how much money Blackrock invested in $REGN and how much it donated to Biden. It won’t. That’s why their piece was a lie of omission. https://t.co/ykbOL2VqBV — Max (@MaxNordau) August 21, 2021

And as for Florida, Gov. DeSantis is still doing his thing and leading the country as his state adopts this life-saving treatment:

An additional monoclonal antibody site is now open at the Bay County Fairgrounds. – It’s open 7 days a week, from 9AM-5PM.

-This site can serve over 300 patients a day. Watch: https://t.co/bonjS2tZZU — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 20, 2021

***

