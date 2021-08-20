https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/a-twitter-account-developed-by-hhs-and-the-nih-is-promoting-monoclonal-antibody-treatments/

Until today, we had no idea the Twitter account @Combat__COVID, developed by HHS and the NIH, even existed:

And the only reason we now know it exists is because this editor got a promoted tweet in his timeline pushing monoclonal antibody treatments — the same thing the AP and others attempted to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for doing:

Maybe DeSantis is working at HHS now?

Time to investigate, AP!

But they won’t:

And as for Florida, Gov. DeSantis is still doing his thing and leading the country as his state adopts this life-saving treatment:

