https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/abc-news-straight-up-calls-biden-a-liar/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The reality on the ground is very different from the tale Biden is spinning

Reporter confronts Biden







CNN fact checks Lying Joe







ABC News confirms that Biden is making things up…

.@DavidMuir: “The president said he has no intelligence that the Americans have not been able to get [to the Kabul airport]. The question, obviously—does that square with reporting on ground?”@IanPannell: “I mean—just totally not.” Read more: https://t.co/6U5QW2IOjc pic.twitter.com/DTuyOZBmmn — ABC News (@ABC) August 20, 2021

Lloyd Austin is now contradicting Biden…

This statement alone from Austin contradicts a lot of what Biden just said at the White House about Americans not having a hard time getting to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 20, 2021

Austin’s full quote on Taliban beatings during the House briefing, relayed to us by multiple sources: “We’re also aware that some ppl including Americans have been harassed & even beaten by the Taliban. This is unacceptable & [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 20, 2021

Here is the gauntlet you must cross to enter the airport…