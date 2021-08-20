https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/abc-news-straight-up-calls-biden-a-liar/

Posted by Kane on August 20, 2021 4:05 pm

The reality on the ground is very different from the tale Biden is spinning

Reporter confronts Biden



CNN fact checks Lying Joe



ABC News confirms that Biden is making things up…

Lloyd Austin is now contradicting Biden…

Here is the gauntlet you must cross to enter the airport…

