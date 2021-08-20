https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/568779-accusations-mount-against-tony-award-winning

After TikToker Brie Lynn accused Broadway actress Alice Ripley of grooming her, three more people have spoken out, backing up the claims and telling The Daily Beast that Ripley had a “cult-ish” fan base among LGBTQ+ youth.

One woman, who came forward using her middle name, Liz, told the Daily Beast that she felt like she was in a cult, accusing the Broadway star of using her charm to manipulate LGBTQ+ youth “who are desperate for love.”

Seeing Lynn’s TikTok video, Liz told The Daily Beast, felt like being “slap[ped] in the face.”

“I was in shock,” she told the outlet. “All I could do was just sit there. I think I watched it 20 times in a row before I decided to comment on it. It was like reality came back and slapped me in the face from all the things that I’ve suppressed. My body knew. As soon as I watched the video, my body knew. I started sweating, my heart started racing. I was having a trauma response.”

Another actress, who was identified by her middle name, Meredith, also saw Lynn’s video and commented saying she thought she was “the only one who’s been in therapy” after what Ripley allegedly did to her.

“In the last 48 hours, I realize there are also other individuals who are my demographic who have also felt literally traumatized by this relationship,” Meredith told The Daily Beast.

The fourth accuser, identified as Leo, alleged that they were 16 when they began a relationship with Ripley, one year below the age of consent in New York.

None of Ripley’s accusers said she tried to have sex with them or engaged in physical sexual activity. Still, they accused the star of taking advantage of LGBTQ+ youth, making them believe the Tony winner would have a romantic relationship with them.

“There were instances where I would bring up a sexual situation that might have involved a specific sexual act, and she was not shutting down those conversations, she was participating in them,” Lynn told The Daily Beast. “She was responding to this back and forth. I’m 25, I can’t imagine getting a message like that from a kid and doing anything other than immediately leaving the conversation.”

“I was a child who had recently come out as gay and I idolized this woman,” Lynn said in a follow-up TikTok video. “However, with her being the adult in that situation, I realized that she should have shut those conversations down immediately. She should have stopped talking to me immediately, and she did not. She pursued a friendship with me despite the fact that we had these conversations.”

On Monday, Ripley told Page Six that, “Recently, a claim has been made online against me. There’s absolutely no validity to any of it. I appreciate everyone’s continued support.”

She also deleted a Instagram caption that said, “A piece of trash’s attempt to mar my world = a sad, shameful and discarded cigarette butt #failed,” according to The Daily Beast.

