On Wednesday, this article was “done” and my mouse hovered over the “Publish” button but I could not click it. I had that gnawing feeling in my gut that something was wrong, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. Two days later, it still feels wrong but I gotta publish something, dang it. Our story begins with MonkeyWerx. Remember him from my December 2020 article US Military Air Traffic Quadruples and Everyone’s Wondering Why? MonkeyWerx follows the air traffic around the world but in his August 17th YouTube video (see below) he was watching the famous footage from the Kabul airport we’ve all seen a hundred times. And it bothered him too. We were told this crowd was desperate to come to America. But to MonkeyWerx and I, they looked nothing like desperate wannabe refugees. In fact, it appears they were happily fare-welling a plane they didn’t want in their country. Oh…and you don’t walk in front of nor behind jet engines, at least, not without getting hurt or burned. (Where’s the mirage, the heat wave shimmers from the heat of the engines!?!) That’s probably why this meme, which I actually believe is wrong, is making the rounds of social media. When the crisis in Afghanistan first broke, we experienced it with our emotions but now we’re returning to critical thinking and patriots have already caught the MSM recycling images from Syria on the assumption that Americans will never notice. How else are they lying to us?

Problem-Reaction-Solution.



Yes, But What Do You See?



sensitive compartmented information facility) and that Donald Trump had won in a landslide. No one since then has ever mentioned the SCIF but perhaps Mike Lindell got his exact popular vote numbers from that raw data (before the algorithms got their grubby paws on it). Since 11/3, I’ve tired of Dr. Ward’s videos after I vetted and disproved some of his data. But there’s one thing he said I’ll never forget. Cast your mind back to the horror of November 3rd as we watched a coup take place before our very eyes. There was one bright spot that night, a video released by Dr. Charlie Ward in which he stated that Donald Trump and his team had captured the accurate popular vote raw data in real-time in a SCIF (It began when a guest told Dr. Ward, “I saw such-and-such on television.”

Dr. Ward responded, “What did you see?” “I just told you,” his guest responded, puzzled. “No,” Dr. Ward insisted. “What did you see?” “Oooooh,” his guest responded, his eyes lighting up. “I saw my television screen.” All any of us ever see is our television screens, our computer monitors, our smartphones. Do we ever actually see the truth!?! As a teen and young adult, I believed the MSM’s lies about Iraq War #1, 9/11, Iraq War #2 so I’m jaded and taking all the “news” out of Afghanistan with a huge grain of salt. (Remember when they said there were people dying of Covid in the streets in India??? People in India got on social media and said, “Hey America! We’re fine!”. The story was completely fake.) Who, exactly, is shooting the footage in Kabul? Do we even know if it’s from Afghanistan and current? As I said earlier, the MSM’s already been caught using footage from Syria. They’re building the narrative, building the narrative. Maybe I was naïve but until last week I never knew that CNN provides the “news” worldwide. Wherever you travel internationally, CNN provides the “news” for that country or so I heard. They control the entire narrative globally. You’re just seeing your television screen. Nothing more.

Babies on a Plane?



In times of crisis, what do most people do? They push their children to safety. They kiss them goodbye and send them off with tears streaming down their faces, perhaps never to see them again. And, yes, there have been a few videos of babies being lifted over a wall, supposedly in Afghanistan. But in the original, infamous footage taken the tarmac at the Kabul Airport, there was a sea of men, men, men, men and oh yes! Men! Hardly any women or children. One toddler wearing pink in this screenshot. No sobbing parents. Just unvetted, unidentified able-bodied men assailing a plane. Yeah, I’m just not buying it.

It Takes a Village



According to President Trump speaking Sean Hannity on 8/17/2021 (video below), we knew where the Taliban’s village was. Now I’m just a simple cottage dweller but I don’t understand why we didn’t bomb the Hell out of ’em while we had the chance! With all our high techy-techy military equipment…satellites, drones, and I know-not-what…we couldn’t deal with one village!?! And now we’ve supplied them with $88 million of military equipment you and I paid for with our hard-earned tax dollars. If that doesn’t make your stomach turn somersaults, you’re made of sterner stuff than I am. It doesn’t sound like a mistake. It sounds like a perfect plan.

President Crook Wining and Dining our Congresspeople



Ashraf Ghani and his $169 million in cash. I hear it’s beautiful in Dubai this time of year. Surfing. Dining. Even indoor skiing if you need to cool off. It was Dubai which opened its loving arms to Afghani President But on Hannity on Tuesday, President Trump’s voice dripped with disgust, calling Ghani a “a total crook.” A crook who “won” the Presidency when only 2 million Afghans voted in a nation of 40 million souls. Oh! It gets worse. According to President Trump, Ghani was wining and dining our Congresspeople before he abandoned his nation. Have you ever heard of the heads of Germany, France or England entertaining our Congresspeople!? So which American palm did Ghani grease and for what purpose? Did it backfire or is the debacle in Afghanistan exactly what he’d planned and bribed our politicians for all along???

Two Can Use a Crisis



Here we have a crisis. What-oh-what will we do with it!?! The Democrats are already using this crisis fifteen-ways-from-Sunday because they know how to reach their desired solution through the problem they created. Well, two can play at that game. Two should play at that game but, apart from Marjorie Taylor Greene again drawing up Articles of Impeachment, how are the Republicans using the problem to their ends!?! We should use it to fan the flames of the tiny spark of patriotism flickering in the soul of even diehard Democrats giving them an off-ramp where they can abandon the Democrat party while saving face. We should use it to destroy Biden. And Kamala. And Pelosi. And Milley. To clean house and finally drain that damn swamp! It won’t restore President Trump to his rightful place in the White House directly, but it can gut the Powers-that-Be determined to banish him from memory, society and government. They supplied the crisis. We should supply the solution. But President Trump knows that and his “Save America” speech tomorrow will be historic.

