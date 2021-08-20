https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv4lJG_s6bMzn3CrAHWlao0B

Be afraid! Be very afraid! A “startling” “new” “scientific” report that “totally confirms” all of The Club of Rome’s fearmongering over The Limits to Growth! . . . But does it really confirm what it’s reported to confirm? And what are the limits to growth, anyway? Join James for the longest and most in-depth edition of Questions For Corbett yet as he does a deeeeeeep dive on The Club of Rome’s infamous reports, its celebrated “vindication,” the truth about overpopulation, and the future of life on earth.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds.com / Odysee / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

MIT Predicted in 1972 That Society Will Collapse This Century. New Research Shows We’re on Schedule.

The Club of Rome on The Limits to Growth:

Computer predicts the end of civilisation (ABC 1973 report)

Dynamics of Growth in a Finite World

Models of Doom: A Critique of the Limits to Growth

Thinking about the future: a critique of The limits to growth;

“A response to Sussex”

The Global 2000 Report to President

The Resourceful Earth : A Response to Global 2000

Revisiting the Limits to Growth: Could The Club of Rome Have Been Correct After All?

Limits to Growth, The 30-Year Update

A comparison of The Limits to Growth with 30 years of reality

Computation and the Human Predicament: The Limits to Growth and the limits to computer modeling

Remember MIT’s ‘Club of Rome’ Report

Clubs of Doom and the Limits to Models

Societal Collapse ‘On Schedule’ According To 1972 MIT Study (video report on new study)

Update to limits to growth: Comparing the World3 model with empirical data by Gaya Herrington

New Confirmation that Climate Models Overstate Atmospheric Warming

Yep, it’s bleak, says expert who tested 1970s end-of-the-world prediction

Ehrlich: Earth will be doomed by 1980! (in 1970)

Just 96 months to save world, says Prince Charles (in 2011)

World has three years left to stop dangerous climate change, warn experts (in June 2017)

UN Warning: Just 3 YEARS Left to Save the Earth!

Short Version of the Limits to Growth (executive summary)

“An Essay on the Principle of Population” (1798)

How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World

Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan

The Last Word on Overpopulation

This Is What A Demographic Crunch Looks Like

The Underpopulation Crisis

Long Slide Looms for World Population, With Sweeping Ramifications

Episode 406 – Trust the Science!

Shanna Swan: ‘Most couples may have to use assisted reproduction by 2045’

PRC Forum: Julian Simon (S1031) – Full Video

The Bet of the Century: Simon vs. Ehrlich

The Ultimate Resource

Pandora and Hope

The Ultimate Resource 2

Richard Werner Interview – Covid Measures and the Central Controls over the Economy

Prince Philip on what should be done about “overpopulation”

David Rockefeller UN 1994-09-14

Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation? (Gates)

Filed in: Questions For Corbett



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

