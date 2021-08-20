https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-19-australia-runs-mass-child-sacrifice-luciferian-vaccine-ritual-targeting-24000-children-warning-graphic.html
Thursday, August 19, 2021 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Anti Christ, Australia, biological weapons, Child abuse, covid-19, demonic, end times, evil, Luciferian, prophecy, sacrifice, Satanic, satanism, spike protein, Twisted, vaccines
New South Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard announced this week that 24,000 children would be targeted in a mass vaccination campaign under police guard, with no parents allowed inside the Qudos Bank Arena where the mass vaccinations would take place. (We have the video of him making this announcement in the podcast below.)
His announcement raised a lot of eyebrows. Why wouldn’t parents be allowed inside the arena? Why the police guard? Even more, why should children be vaccinated at all, given that children are at essentially zero risk of covid death and can therefore derive no “benefit” from vaccinations, even if they work.
The answer may be far more disturbing that you imagine. The Qudos Bank Arena, it turns out, has been used as a satanic temple for many years, with Luciferian “art” performances held there that worship Satan and defile God. Many satanic rock groups have performed at the facility over the years, unleashing waves of demonic energy at the facility as demonic crowds cheer Satan.
One rock group that performed there is called Slipknot, and their songs include, “The Devil and I,” “Wait and Bleed” and “Unsainted.” You can see their 14-second teaser for their performance at the Qudos Bank Arena at this YouTube link, since YouTube doesn’t ban satanic worship videos, but they do ban anyone who tells the truth about vaccines.
Here are some of the screen grabs from that video, and this song was performed at the Qudos Bank Arena:
Notice the “spike protein” headdress here?
The video also features scenes of cannibalism where band members chew on bloodied stumps of amputated human arms and hands, which is something that is happening right now due to blood clots from the covid vaccines:
People who take covid vaccines are participating in a global death cult ritual, which is also depicted as a “suicide bomber” scene in the group’s music video:
Here’s a depiction of the spike protein in a satanic ritualistic setting, also from the video:
The video also features scenes of self-mutilation, with a person tearing the flesh from their face, which is exactly what the spike protein bioweapon achieves inside the body as it attacks the cardiovascular system.
What’s astonishing is that this video appeared years before the covid-19 outbreak, demonstrating how demonic forces were well informed about this satanic attack on human society, even years before it took place.
Right now, 24,000 Australian children are being marched into the arena where this satanic worship takes place. They are injected with dehumanizing, tissue-destroying spike protein biological weapons while no parents are allowed to be present.
This isn’t a public health initiative, obviously: It’s a child sacrifice ritual being carried out on a national scale.
Any parent who sacrifices their child to the spike protein death cult is not merely condemning their child to suffering and death, they are signing a contract with the Devil which is bound by the sacrifice of their child, a common practice in ritualistic satanic worship.
We have full details — with shocking, graphic videos and images — in today’s disturbing Situation Update podcast:
