https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/biden-has-seen-no-question-of-our-credibility-from-our-allies-around-the-world-he-didnt-look-very-hard/

At the beginning of President Biden’s gaslight-a-palooza of a press conference about Afghanistan, he said nobody but America could be “projecting this much power” with “this degree of precision.”

Biden said something else that shows that either he was lying or doesn’t pay attention to the news:

The amount of eye roll in that claim is indeed massive!

Let’s start here:

And it wasn’t just the UK Parliament:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...