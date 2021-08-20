https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/mark-levin-biden-afghanistan

As the situation on the ground in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, President Joe Biden stepped up to the podium to boldly declare, “I stand squarely behind my decision,” even as he pointed much of the blame at former President Donald Trump.

Thousands of people are trapped with no ability to get out of the country. Taliban soldiers are going door to door to find Westerners and their Afghan allies. Afghanistan’s security forces dissolved, leaving U.S. weapons, tanks, and Humvees to be seized by Taliban forces. But Joe Biden isn’t budging.

On the latest episode of “LevinTV,” Mark Levin gave chapter and verse to show how our commander in chief has become the “commander in blame” with his foreign policy failures that threaten to set fire to the world stage while creating greater threats to America and our allies.

“Joe Biden … has been president for seven months. [The administration has ] had seven months to plan,” Mark said. “Also, remember … ISIS formed a caliphate under Obama and Biden, and Biden was put in charge of dealing with ISIS.”

Mark reminded listeners that under President Donald Trump, ISIS was “wiped out” and missile strikes were ordered against Syria in retaliation for the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons on his own people. Contrary to President Biden’s recent claims that “we don’t have military in Syria to make sure that we’re gonna be protected,” the U.S., in fact, maintains about 900 troops there to support the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are also still approximately 2,500 U.S. service members in Iraq.

“It was Trump who cut off the oil pipeline to the Russians. It was Biden who gave it back,” Levin added. “It was Trump who cut off the Iranians and were sinking their economy. It’s Biden who gave it back. It was Trump who stood up to the communist Chinese regime and started to squeeze their economy for what they were doing, not only economically to us, but what they were doing in the South China Sea. And now they roll all over Biden. … So let’s not make these false comparisons between Trump and Biden. It’s hilarious when they make these comparisons. Biden is a disaster!”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Mark Levin:







Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

