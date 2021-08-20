https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/biden-says-nobody-else-could-be-projecting-this-much-power-and-with-this-degree-of-precision-in-afghanistan/

President Biden’s scheduled 1 p.m. press conference on Afghanistan began almost an hour late, but right at the start Biden wanted to make it clear that his administration is projecting power there:

“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history. And the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.” — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 20, 2021

Yep, that’s what he said:

“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Pres. Biden says on situation in Kabul. “The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/iZYPZn7bSh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2021

It depends on what your definition of “projecting power” is:

This is self-damning since either they believed this from the outset and chose not to plan accordingly or they’re just so overwhelmed that they need to lower the bar for their own expectations https://t.co/vEWgu9kC6e — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 20, 2021

He’s not about to tell the truth!

“projecting THIS much power” he is TOTALLY delusional. all he has projected is weakness and incompetence — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 20, 2021

“The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power is the united states of america” Im sorry Biden is straight up demented at this point in what world has the way the withdrawal has been carried out projected power? — Líam Dáviðson QC (@Skitapostur) August 20, 2021

That line reeks of insecurity — Felipe Janowski (@dwjackson48) August 20, 2021

