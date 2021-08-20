https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-rises-5-percent-to-49106/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-rises-5-percent-to-49106



A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.01 % to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 77.4% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03% to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

