ABC’s satanic slip-up. What was going on here? @abcnews pic.twitter.com/D1dWfjOYhM
— Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) August 19, 2021
Newscast interrupted by devil-worshipping ceremony
Australian TV channel ABC has accidentally shown its viewers footage from a Satanic ritual during the middle of a routine newscast. The excerpt posted by ABC Media Watch on Twitter, begins with anchor Yvonne Yong introducing a story about Queensland’s proposal to make it a criminal offense to injure or kill police dogs and horses.