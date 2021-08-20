https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-pauses-evacuations-from-kabul-no-flights-in-last-8-hours-from-afghanistan

The United States has paused evacuations from Kabul, Afghanistan, over concerns that its evacuation base in Qatar is becoming severely overcrowded and is threatening to become a “humanitarian disaster.”

CNN’s Clarissa Ward told the network Friday morning that no flights have left Kabul airport in more than eight hours, leaving her questioning whether the United States can achieve its goal of evacuating all 10,000 to 15,000 Americans within

“I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen.”

This is a developing news story, please refresh the page for updates.

