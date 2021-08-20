https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/20/brianna-keilars-tough-questions-have-desperate-wh-comms-director-kate-bedingfield-digging-the-biden-admins-grave-even-deeper-video/

Americans and others are slowly being evacuated from the Kabul airport, though the Pentagon says some of the flights are only half full because the Taliban are blocking access (even though President Biden insisted yesterday they’re “cooperating”).

Will Americans who are evacuated on U.S. military aircraft because of the Biden administration’s disastrous non-plan end up owing the government money? It looks like that’s a very real possibility:

Democrats are trying to spend another $3 trillion and the government can’t find enough to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan after the mess the Biden administration created?

Biden doesn’t take questions because he can’t risk being asked about things like this.

So it’s come to this…

We are truly in Bizarro World, and it’s just the beginning.

