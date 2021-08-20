http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cHqZbVEO-qQ/Britain-s-top-diplomat-pressured-to-resign-16400054.php
LONDON – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing growing calls to resign following his alleged failure to help evacuate interpreters, who had worked for Britain, as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban while he vacationed on the Greek island of Crete last week.
Raab reportedly did not make a crucial phone call to his Afghan counterpart that could have supported the interpreters in their efforts to leave the country as it was descending into violent chaos. Britain’s top diplomat had been advised to make the call on Friday, Aug. 13, according to British media. He returned home Sunday, the day Kabul was taken over by the Taliban.