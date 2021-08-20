https://beckernews.com/british-lawmaker-eviscerates-biden-over-shameful-afghan-withdrawal-in-passionate-condemnation-of-u-s-president-40989/

A British lawmaker delivered a passionate speech that provided a remarkable contrast to the bloodless, callous, and incomprehensible remarks delivered by U.S. President Joe Biden on his disastrous Afghan withdrawal.

British MP Tom Tugendhat, a UK Conservative Party politician and Afghanistan War veteran, decried President Biden for calling “into question the courage of men I fought with” in a passionate speech delivered on Wednesday.

“Like many veterans, this last week has been one that has seen me struggle through anger and grief and rage,” Tugendhat said. “The feeling of abandonment of not just a country, but the sacrifice that my friends made.”

“I watched good men go into the earth, taking with them a part of me and a part of all of us,” he continued. “And this week has torn open some of those wounds. Left them raw. And left us all hurting.”

“And I know it’s not just soldiers,” he went on. “I know aid workers and diplomats that feel the same. I know journalists who have been the witnesses to the heroic effort to save people from the most horrific fates.”

“This isn’t just about us,” Tugendhat continued. “The mission in Afghanistan wasn’t just a British mission, it was a NATO mission.”

“And so it is now with great sadness that I criticize one of them,” he went on, referring to one of Britain’s partners in the Afghan war effort. “Because I was never prouder than I was decorated by the 82nd Airborne after the capture of Musa Qala. It was a huge privilege. A huge privilege to be recognized by such an extraordinary unit in combat.”

“To see their Commander-in-Chief call into question the men that I fought with, to claim that they ran,” he said, “Shameful.”

The British parliament would hold President Biden in contempt for his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal on Wednesday, despite his lie at a press conference on Friday that no NATO ally has questioned his ‘credibility.’

“Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal was condemned as ‘catastrophic’ and ‘shameful’ on Wednesday as the Houses of Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president,” the Telegraph reported.

“MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, including Boris Johnson, put some blame for the Taliban’s takeover and the chaos that followed on Britain’s closest ally,” the report continued.

“Mr. Biden was accused of ‘throwing us and everybody else to the fire’ by pulling out US troops, and was called ‘dishonourable’ for criticising Afghan forces for not having the will to fight,” the report added.

Furthermore, the calamitous effects of Biden’s humiliation of the United States on the world stage were countenanced by British defense officials.

“Former defence chiefs who led British troops in the Middle East were among those to speak out, while there were warnings that the West’s withdrawal would embolden Russia and China,” the report said.

“The interventions mark a deterioration in UK-US relations almost exactly 20 years after Britain joined America in invading Afghanistan to root out terrorism after the September 11 attacks,” the Telegraph added.

As President Biden entered office, he promised to return respect for America on the world stage. Instead, Biden’s incredibly poor judgment and foresight has alienated close allies, humiliated the United States on the world stage, and risked the lives of thousands of Americans.

The fall of Afghanistan will not only go down as one of the worst foreign policy debacles in U.S. history, it will lead to a more dangerous world for ourselves and our posterity.

