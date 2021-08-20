http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2Nqg0klAFts/

One of pop star Britney Spears’ house staff has accused Spears of slapping her during an argument, but the singer’s representative called the allegations a fabrication that will go nowhere. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident which reportedly occurred on Monday after the housekeeper took the star’s dogs to the vet, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ’s sources, the housekeeper said she and Spears argued about the dogs after she returned from the vet. During the discussion, the employee alleges that Spears slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hands.

The housekeeper reported the incident over the phone from the Spears residence, but then decided to file her report in person at the Sheriff’s office.

Officers went to the Spears residence but say that Spears refused to talk to them about the allegations.

#FreeBritney activists protest at Los Angeles Grand Park during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spears is expected to address the court remotely. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Spears camp has since denied that there was ever any physical altercation, and that the housekeeper made the whole story up out of whole cloth.

The Sheriff’s department will refer the results of its investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for any further action. Spears could be charged with a misdemeanor if the evidence warrants charges, TMZ noted.

Britney Spears’ new layer Mathew S. Rosengart speaks to reporters as he leaves the Los Angeles County Courthouse after a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case, in Los Angeles, July 19, 2021. – Britney Spears’ lawyer is moving “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove her father from the controversial guardianship controlling her affairs, he said Monday. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Spears has been under a cloud of stress as lawyers wrangle over whether or not she can end her father’s control over conservatorship. The fight over control of the “Baby One More Time” singer’s life has seesawed back and forth for years.

Last month, Spears’ new attorney again petitioned to have her father removed from the conservatorship that has controlled her career and assets for 13 years.

The star has even threatened to quit performing altogether unless she gets control of her life.

