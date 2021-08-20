http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lU49hhm9FEY/

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Britney Spears, who has been embroiled in a conservatorship case for months, is now under investigation for possibly striking one of her employees at her home.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that the 39-year-old Singer is the suspect in a battery investigation. An employee claims that Spears struck them during a dispute at Spears’ home at about 10 a.m. Monday.

The employee was not hurt, but a complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office. Deputies would not confirm the nature of the dispute.

The sheriff’s office will forward the results of its investigation to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for potential consideration of misdemeanor battery charges.

Britney Spears has been in an ongoing battle with her father over her controversial conservatorship, which began back in 2008.

The case came to a head in June when Spears gave explosive testimony, lashing out at everyone involved in her conservatorship and accusing them of abusive treatment, forcing her to perform against her will and requiring her to take medications she did not want and undergo intensive therapy sessions.

The issue launched the FreeBritney movement and sparked many protests on her behalf, calling for an end to the oversight over her life and affairs.

Last week, Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who is conservator of her estate, agreed to step down after certain conditions are met.