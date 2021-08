http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ELivqfdYgxc/

Mike Richards is stepping down as the new host of Jeopardy! after the cancel mob attacked him over resurfaced allegations of sexual harassment as well as accusations that he made inappropriate comments about women and Jews. His selection to replace the late Alex Trebek was criticized by many as an act of corporate nepotism due to his tenure as executive producer of the long-running TV game show.

AP reports earlier this week, a report on the website The Ringer revealed demeaning comments about women that Richards had made on a podcast. The clips were removed online after the report was posted.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a note to the “Jeopardy!” staff on Friday. “As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards said a search for a new host will begin again. The show will resume production with guest hosts who will be announced later, Richards said.

His note indicated that he will remain the show’s executive producer.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

While Richards was tapped to host the popular game show, “Jeopardy!” also announced last week that actor Mayim Bialik would emcee “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

This is a developing story.

