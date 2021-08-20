https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/chad-prather-the-constitution-wasnt-written-to-keep-us-safe-but-to-keep-us-free

Governor Greg Abbott has been a massive disappointment to conservatives in the great state of Texas. He’s trying to tout himself as a leader within the conservative movement, yet he’s the typical Establishment RINO politician who campaigns as a conservative and leads as a moderate to progressive.

Earlier this year, Chad Prather decided that he’d had enough of Abbott’s tyrannical leadership over the state of Texas and decided to run for governor himself. We cannot continue to tolerate Establishment Republicans and RINOs to lead us when we are in the fight for our lives. We need more true conservative patriots like Chad to run for office.

Over the past few months, Governor Abbott has attempted to take credit for opening back up Texas after his tyrannical lockdowns and facemark requirements. He attempted to claim that he was protecting the Constitutional Rights of Texans by lifting those unconstitutional restrictions. However, you don’t get to claim that when you are the one who implemented them in the first place.

One of the other areas of concern that he has is the refusal of Abbott to deal with illegal immigration and border security. Sure, he appeared alongside President Trump in front of The Wall to talk about the importance of shutting down illegal immigration. The problem is, when push comes to shove, Abbott is not actually doing anything to shut it down.

With all of this, it’s vitally important that our elected officials remember their role and responsibility. It’s NOT the role of government to keep us safe. As Chad brilliantly explained, “The Constitution wasn’t written to keep us safe. It was written to keep us free.”

Politicians would do well to remember that. Instead, they are often times focusing on everyone’s felt needs, since that is the strategy to get re-elected… at least according to the Democrats and RINOs. We need to change that kind of thinking.

As American citizens, we need to stop expecting the government to fix everything for us. Instead, we should fix our own problems and tell the government to get out of the way. The government should be protecting us from our nation’s enemies and preserving our Constitutional Rights which were given to us by God, Himself.

This is why we patriots like Chad Prather to run for governor. I was extremely impressed with his knowledge and understanding of the issues and his ability to articulate the solutions from a truly Conservative perspective. If I were a Texan, I’d definitely vote Chad Prather for Governor. Since I’m stuck out here in Communist California, all I can do is endorse him and encourage everyone in the great state of Texas to elect Chad Prather as Governor of Texas.

For more information on Chad Prather’s campaign, please visit http://prather2022.com.

