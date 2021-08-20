https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/chief-of-staff-ron-klain-mansplained-whats-happening-in-kabul-to-cnns-clarissa-ward-who-is-in-kabul/

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported earlier today on the absolute s*itshow in Kabul and questioned how the U.S. is “going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks”:

CNN’s @clarissaward in Kabul: “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) August 20, 2021

And that’s when Cheif of Staff Ron Klain, safely in D.C., mansplained what was *really* going on in Kabul to the reporter literally in Kabul:

We evacuated 5700 people in the past 24 hours. The best military operation in the world is in charge. https://t.co/pTfaalv6YG — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 20, 2021

The whole world, and now even the MSM, sees it:

You know we can all see you’re lying, right? https://t.co/MHius5vd4H — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 20, 2021

Answer? Zero credibility is left. Nada. Zip. Zilch. NONE:

Is the White House accusing a CNN reporter on the ground of lying about the evacuation? What credibility does the administration have left to even attempt to dispute what Clarissa Ward is reporting? https://t.co/IguAYv5McR — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 20, 2021

Maybe she was taking a nap then?

Did they go out by train? How is it possible a reporter on the scene (@clarissaward) didn’t notice 5,700 people flown out??https://t.co/cXLAOajJ5Q — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2021

Dunking on the reporter who’ll get a Pultizer for coverage is one way to go:

You know, maybe the probably isn’t just with the president?

Ron Klain, who should have better things to do, is trying to counter-message a journalist on the spot risking her life covering the clusterfark Ron Klain has a hand in creating. No wonder the White House is in disarray with such a man with those priorities at the helm as CoS. https://t.co/FcSuS0O7w7 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 20, 2021

As for Ward, she’s in the air now on her way out of the country but was still reporting until the very end:

Afghan evacuees try to sleep on the gravel with C17’s in the background. It’s a chilly night and incredibly loud, especially after 14 hours. One Afghan acquaintance tells me “it’s an insult to human dignity… I don’t know why the Americans are doing this.” Photo @BrentSwailsCNN pic.twitter.com/iqXl1nFkiY — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021

And providing humanitarian assistance as well:

The fourth bird we were supposed to get on just got pulled. Going to be a long night here, especially for those we are talking to who have been here since yesterday evening. A woman just asked me for a blanket so I gave her my scarf. — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021

Godspeed:

On our flight and getting ready for takeoff pic.twitter.com/bGaYREsbxT — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021

