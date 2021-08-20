https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/chief-of-staff-ron-klain-mansplained-whats-happening-in-kabul-to-cnns-clarissa-ward-who-is-in-kabul/

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported earlier today on the absolute s*itshow in Kabul and questioned how the U.S. is “going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks”:

And that’s when Cheif of Staff Ron Klain, safely in D.C., mansplained what was *really* going on in Kabul to the reporter literally in Kabul:

The whole world, and now even the MSM, sees it:

Answer? Zero credibility is left. Nada. Zip. Zilch. NONE:

Maybe she was taking a nap then?

Dunking on the reporter who’ll get a Pultizer for coverage is one way to go:

You know, maybe the probably isn’t just with the president?

As for Ward, she’s in the air now on her way out of the country but was still reporting until the very end:

And providing humanitarian assistance as well:

Godspeed:

