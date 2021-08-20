https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/clown-show-joe-biden-slurs-words-stutters-brain-freeze-afghan-speech-video/

Joe Biden delayed his Afghanistan speech by nearly an hour Friday afternoon.

When he started talking he stuttered, slurred his words and had at least one brain freeze.

It was a disgrace.

He doesn’t know what he’s saying.

And this is going on while over 10,000 Americans remained trapped in Afghanistan without safe access to the airport.

TRENDING: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the ‘Watermarks’ on the Ballots – It’s Better (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

