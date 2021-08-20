https://hannity.com/media-room/cnbc-report-taliban-breaking-its-promise-blocking-people-from-kabul-airport/
DeSANTIS on HANNITY: ‘We’re in for a Rocky 3.5 Years’ Under Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 18 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan, saying the country is “in for a rocky” few years under President Joe Biden.
“What’s your assessment? Why didn’t they act? How did he stay on vacation as Kabul was falling?” asked Biden.
“He’s asleep at the switch,” said DeSantis. “I think Trump was right to say that we needed to come home from Afghanistan, but how you do that matters. When you’re leaving billions in military equipment, that matters. China and Russia are all looking at this.
“This is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction. I think we’re in for a rocky 3.5 years as long as he’s the President,” he added.
Biden continued to deflect growing criticism of his disastrous plan to withdraw from Afghanistan this week, telling ABC News there was no way to exit the country without “chaos ensuing.”
“I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that- we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.
“So for you, that was always priced in the decision?” George Stephanopoulos followed.
“Yes,” Biden answered.
EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L
— ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2021
Watch DeSantis on ‘Hannity’ above.
DISASTER: Biden Admin Tells Americans to Go to Kabul Airport But ‘Cannot Guarantee’ Safety
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
The State Department is instructing some Americans in Afghanistan to relocate to Kabul’s major airport but warned the US Government cannot “guarantee” their safety.
“The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip,” posted a producer from CBS News.
“Thank you for registering your request to be evacuated from Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that an undefined number of U.S. government-provided flights will begin soon. Please make your way to Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time,” read the statement.
“PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP,” the message added.
Biden Admin Tells Americans In Afghanistan To Go To Airport, But ‘Cannot Guarantee’ Safety https://t.co/nLPByw3baZ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 18, 2021
The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan Tuesday; saying “this is what happens” when asked about US military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban.
“This is what happens when you withdraw,” Pelosi said in an interview with KPIX 5 News Tuesday. “Some stuff is left there. It was thought that would be used. It was hoped that would be used by the Afghan military to defend its own country.”
“The fact that it did not and could not,” Pelosi added, “was all more the reason for us to leave.”
PELOSI on gear lost to Taliban in AFG: “This is what happens when you withdraw” pic.twitter.com/aXpSr6EHrS
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 18, 2021
Watch Pelosi’s comments above.