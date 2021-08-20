https://hannity.com/media-room/cnbc-report-taliban-breaking-its-promise-blocking-people-from-kabul-airport/

DeSANTIS on HANNITY: ‘We’re in for a Rocky 3.5 Years’ Under Biden

posted by Hannity Staff – 18 hours ago

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan, saying the country is “in for a rocky” few years under President Joe Biden.

“What’s your assessment? Why didn’t they act? How did he stay on vacation as Kabul was falling?” asked Biden.

“He’s asleep at the switch,” said DeSantis. “I think Trump was right to say that we needed to come home from Afghanistan, but how you do that matters. When you’re leaving billions in military equipment, that matters. China and Russia are all looking at this.

“This is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction. I think we’re in for a rocky 3.5 years as long as he’s the President,” he added.

Biden continued to deflect growing criticism of his disastrous plan to withdraw from Afghanistan this week, telling ABC News there was no way to exit the country without “chaos ensuing.”

“I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that- we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.

“So for you, that was always priced in the decision?” George Stephanopoulos followed.

“Yes,” Biden answered.

EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2021

Watch DeSantis on ‘Hannity’ above.