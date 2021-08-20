http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/agF-j4MsL7Y/

The chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party is condemning his state’s Democrat U.S. senators for failing to openly condemn what he referred to as President Joe Biden’s “horrific failure” in Afghanistan, one that led to “a total Taliban takeover.”

Chairman Ben Proto said in a press statement Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have “failed a test of leadership at this critical moment in history.”

“The colossal disaster unfolding in Afghanistan demands an investigation and accountability of the Biden administration,” Proto said. “Lack of leadership from Biden and his Democrat allies has led to a humanitarian, foreign policy, and national security catastrophe.”

Seeing as you are a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, you really shouldn’t be stunned. You knew Biden was ignoring the military experts & the intel. *Now* you act surprised. Be a professional. Take responsibility. You guys blew it. #AfghanistanCrisis #BidenFailure https://t.co/UhbhfsAY8o — CT GOP (@CTGOP) August 21, 2021

As the state Republican chairman observed, both Murphy and Blumenthal serve on critical committees in the Senate that scrutinize intelligence and provide essential information to the U.S. military.

Blumenthal is a member of the Armed Services Committee, while Murphy serves on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Breitbart News reached out to both senators’ communications staff for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Murphy, however, tweeted an article at HuffPost on Friday night that criticized what it referred to as the “hawkish” and “pro-war” coverage of Biden’s Afghanistan debacle by some in the media.

Every word of this. https://t.co/eiwj5hUXJX — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 21, 2021

In the piece, titled “Biden, Allies Frustrated With Media’s Hawkish Coverage Of Afghanistan Withdrawal,” HuffPost’s Daniel Marans wrote:

After years of ignoring Afghanistan, many close to the Biden White House — and the president himself — feel some major outlets are adopting a pro-war stance. … Notwithstanding the militant group’s poor human rights record and ultra-conservative Islamist ideology, multiple U.S. administrations have successfully negotiated with the Taliban.

“Every word of this,” Murphy said in citing the article.

Earlier in the day on Friday, while he appeared to be aware of the significance of the Afghanistan debacle, Murphy nevertheless defended Biden, claiming he was “dealt an impossible hand.”

“Strong statement from the President today,” he wrote. “He was dealt an impossible hand – the overnight total collapse of the Afghan military and government simultaneously and everybody should probably wait a beat before casting final total judgment on the effort.”

Strong statement from the President today. He was dealt an impossible hand – the overnight total collapse of the Afghan military and government simultaneously and everybody should probably wait a beat before casting final total judgment on the effort. https://t.co/3pW4V0M62B — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 20, 2021

Murphy also said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) should share the blame for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan because he placed a hold on some of Biden’s nominees for national security posts.

This was 5am last Tuesday night. I asked Senator Cruz to release at least one of his holds on dozens of key national security nominees. He refused. As we manage through the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of key national security positions are vacant. https://t.co/dPteYw2rMI — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 20, 2021

Blumenthal released several tweets about Afghanistan that did not mention Biden but, instead, referred to the blunder as a “tragedy,” called for a “clear-eyed analysis of what went wrong,” and urged the immediate evacuation of Americans, U.S. service members, and vulnerable Afghans.

We must do a clear-eyed analysis of what went wrong to cause the horrific, humanitarian nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan—without losing the urgent focus on rescuing Afghan allies, especially women, interpreters, & others at risk. https://t.co/EKqRazt61P — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 18, 2021

U.S. servicemembers & diplomats worked heroically for years—& at great cost—to bring a stable, inclusive government to Afghanistan & prevent the tragedy we are now watching. 3/5 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 16, 2021

“This abject failure in Afghanistan is the direct result of Joe Biden’s terrible foreign policy,” Proto asserted. “Senators Murphy and Blumenthal’s refusal to strongly condemn Biden’s botched operation speaks volumes. Our servicemen and women, veterans, and the Gold Star Families of Connecticut deserve better.”

Joe Biden blamed President Trump, whose framework and deadlines Biden-Harris officials abandoned. He blamed the Afghan military in which he had put his ‘trust,’ saying they lacked the will. He blamed everyone except himself. That is not the behavior of a leader. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 17, 2021

Proto and Connecticut Republicans celebrated Tuesday the election of Ryan Fazio (R) to the state senate — the first flipped state legislative seat in a special election for either party in 2021.

As Breitbart News reported, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) informed its supporters in a fundraising email of the significance of the election, stating, “that a loss in Connecticut’s state Senate District 36 would put all of the committee’s 2018 gains in jeopardy.”

