Everybody knows that there’s a different set of rules for the elites than there is for everybody else, and that’s has never been more apparent than during the pandemic. One example was the sophisticated and vaccinated party at Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard home for his 60th birthday. Just coincidentally, Covid-19 cases spiked on the Vineyard after Obama’s big birthday bash. Add it all up and the hypocrisy was glaring and obvious, and Politico is reporting that Obama might have ruined the DC party scene:

The bashing of former President BARACK OBAMA’S birthday bash is having a chilling effect on the D.C. party scene as (especially Democratic) pols and their staffers scramble to figure out when and where — or even if — they can party again. More in Playbook: https://t.co/Fh5HivK9YK — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) August 20, 2021

“Chilling” indeed! We can’t stop shaking.

important to spotlight the real victims here- cocktail party-deprived Georgetowners https://t.co/C1vN0cgLgk — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 20, 2021

Oh, you mean they finally realized they’re hypocrites? https://t.co/i4Js9xfj9r — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) August 20, 2021

The real victims of the pandemic. https://t.co/9HRXXQ52aW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 20, 2021

Maybe the Democrats will be able to figure out a way to blame Ron DeSantis.

Won’t someone please think of the Democrat Ruling Class! They forced-masked children, surely that buys an indulgence? https://t.co/XG6aUz8y3b — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) August 20, 2021

meanwhile, Americans are handing their babies over the wall at the Kabul airporthttps://t.co/4bwC98r7fc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 20, 2021

Combine ‘Politico Playbook’ with CNN’s ‘Analysis by Chris Cillizza’ and the resulting product is this: pic.twitter.com/MXme1CIYWy — Frolicking Gadfly (@FrolickinGadfly) August 20, 2021

The sacrifices are so painful. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) August 20, 2021

We feel their pain.

