https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/crypto-news-dogecoin-foundation-back/

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

I laughed because there aren’t any “Doge devs”. Here’s a recent chart of development activity on Doge compared to Bitcoin:

TRENDING: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the ‘Watermarks’ on the Ballots – It’s Better (VIDEO)

You can practically see the tumbleweeds blowing by in the Dogecoin development world, so I saw Elon’s tweet as trolling Dogecoiners.

[embedded content]

This is not financial advice either for or against investing in Dogecoin. Do your own research and, maybe, consult a financial advisor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

