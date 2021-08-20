https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/crypto-news-dogecoin-foundation-back/
Dogecoin is the ultimate memecoin. Back in 2014, they raised money to send the Jamaican Bobsled Team to the Sochi Olympics.
Jamaica isn’t typically a strong contender in winter sports, so Dogecoin gave them a shot and sealed its own fate as the ultimate memecoin.
Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021
I laughed because there aren’t any “Doge devs”. Here’s a recent chart of development activity on Doge compared to Bitcoin:
You can practically see the tumbleweeds blowing by in the Dogecoin development world, so I saw Elon’s tweet as trolling Dogecoiners.
[embedded content]
This is not financial advice either for or against investing in Dogecoin. Do your own research and, maybe, consult a financial advisor.