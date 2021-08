https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7juuNkrh1yP7kdRKkm2PJP

This week on the New World Next Week: Afghanistan comes home to roost as false flag domestic terror looms; scamdemic babies are suffering cognitive development difficulties; and the CHD win an important case about RF against the FCC.

Filed in: Videos