Former President Donald Trump stated Friday that President Joe Biden’s leaving Americans to die in Afghanistan is a “dereliction of duty.”

“Leaving Americans behind for death is an unforgivable dereliction of duty, which will go down in infamy,” Trump’s statement read regarding President Joe Biden’s chaotic evacuation from the failed state of Afghanistan.

Trump also criticized Biden on Thursday by explaining how a proper Afghan withdrawal should have been conducted.

“First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens,” Trump’s statement said. “AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY.”

“You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!” said Trump. The Associated Press (AP) reported Friday Biden is struggling to evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline. Extending the deadline would require “the Taliban’s acquiescence.” The AP also reported Friday that up to 15,000 Americans were trapped in the country. Tuesday’s media reports suggested 10,000 to 40,000 Americans remained in Afghanistan. As America struggles to protect its citizens, Russia has offered to evacuate Afghans, while the French are running operations to rescue foreign nationals in Kabul outside its embassy. United States officials have said they do not have the capability to rescue Americans outside Hamid Karzai International Airport. “I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated when questioned about those Americans who cannot reach the airport because they are behind Taliban checkpoints. Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

