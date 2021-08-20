https://www.americaoutloud.com/a-crisis-of-the-vaccinated-or-unvaccinated-you-decide/

As the Delta outbreak rages on in many countries, experts are surprised by how high the peak is going to be for the present wave of cases. Fortunately, mortality rates which typically lag for several weeks, are staying far below prior rates with the prior variants as a testimony to the lower virulence of the Delta variant. However, given the mass of infected people in so many countries, the impact on hospitalization and death should not be underestimated, particularly with the lack of early treatment, which is a standard in so many countries.

Our CDC director and recent studies have shown that the vaccinated not only can become ill will COVID-19 in the setting of vaccine failure, but they can also carry the virus in very high viral loads in the early symptomatic phase and, in this context, can become individual super-spreaders. So indeed, we are in a crisis of the vaccinated, who are directionally have lower rates of COVID-19 illness but passing it to unvaccinated victims who develop the syndrome.

The media narrative according to the Trusted News Initiative and the CDC, is that the Delta outbreak is a “crisis of the unvaccinated”. However, the mounting vaccine failures vaccinated becoming hospitalized, and the deadly spread from vaccinated to unvaccinated has created a whole new dimension to the crisis.

This has left the vaccine stakeholders in a quandary as they have doubled down on vaccinating any and all individuals across the globe with the understanding if there is any benefit, it will be months into the future.

Immediately, vaccinated are falling ill with COVID-19 creating even more diagnostic confusion. Safety reports mount, and there are no press briefings on differential vaccine efficacy or harms. The public is becoming more fearful and confused being forced into the injections to retain work or status in school, yet they have no idea on which vaccine to choose, what will happen to their bodies, and what comes next with respect to short-term boosters.

Never has the world felt a crisis that has been self-created and self-imposed. In many ways, the pandemic response has been more injurious than the respiratory infection itself.

This week we have a terrific program with the hard science of Fernando Kreutz. M.D., Ph.D., of FK Biotecnologia in Porto Alegre in Brazil who will do a deep dive into the spike protein, epitopes, and antibody responses. On the backside, we have a completely opposite view of the biotechnology complex in “Kedarji” who is both a spiritual leader, as well as a holistic health and well-being practitioner and research scientist who has made the commitment to do all he can from his center in Ohio. He is making waves at the state level for “alternative” and allopathic approaches in the early treatment of COVID-19 to prevent hospitalization and death.

So let’s get real, let’s get loud, on America Out Loud Talk Radio, this is The McCullough Report!

