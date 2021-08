https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-simone-gold-discusses-her-harrowing-experience-as-jan-6-defendant/

Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors discusses her ‘harrowing experience’ as a January 6 defendant.

If you can’t see the Rumble video, turn off your AD blockers. CFP runs zero ads.

Privacy Badger in Chrome and Firefox also blocks Rumble. Turn it off.

America’s Frontline Doctors Stand For Freedom