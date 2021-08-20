https://babylonbee.com/news/family-vacation-ruined-by-family/

WILDWOOD, NJ—The O’Mera family of Philadelphia says a family vacation to the beach turned into a nightmare when they realized they would be spending an entire week at the beach with their family. Their story has gone viral on social media, with millions of commenters saying they shared similar bad experiences on their vacations.

Despite coordinating in advance about which groceries to bring, the family ended up scrambling for food on the first day. “We ended up with 400 coffee filters, a box of crackers, and two cans of pork and beans that nobody can remember bringing,” Allison O’Mera said. “Dinner the first night was interesting.”

“Grandpa’s knee started acting up on the second day, so he stayed home while the rest of us went to the beach,” she continued. “I got sunburn on my thighs, and my husband threw his back out putting up the umbrella. Fortunately, Nana remembered to bring an 800-count bottle of ibuprofen which held us for most of the week.”

“The worst part, though, was just spending time with our family.” O’Mera said. “There was so much togetherness. We all sat together and talked, and sometimes we played games. It. Was. Awful.”

Despite the challenging situation, O’Mera admitted the trip wasn’t all negative. “The kids found a dead fish on the beach that they played with for a few days, so they had a good time,” she said. “We also had a few enjoyable moments making fun of family members that weren’t there.”

The family swears they will all be taking separate vacations next summer, but admits they will probably just end up booking the same house for another week next summer.

