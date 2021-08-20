https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/568719-fbi-finds-scant-evidence-jan-6-attack-was-coordinated-reuters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found little evidence at this point to suggest that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was largely coordinated by supporters of former President TrumpDonald TrumpArizona Senate must release election audit records: court Larry David, Alan Dershowitz get into verbal altercation at grocery store Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul MORE or right-wing groups, according to a Reuters report.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” a former senior law enforcement official told Reuters. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneCould Andrew Cuomo — despite scandals — be re-elected because of Trump? Has Trump beaten the system? Trump is on the ballot whether his name is there or not MORE and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

The wire service, which spoke with four current and former law enforcement officials, reported that investigators for the FBI noted hat those involved in the far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were intent on entering into the Capitol.

However, the officials who spoke with Reuters said that no coordinated plans appeared to be established regarding what they would do once they broke in.

The wire service also reported that the FBI has also found no evidence at this point proving that Trump or those close to him were involved in any coordination of the insurrection on the Capitol.

The FBI declined to comment to The Hill on the Reuters report and referred The Hill back to court documents in the cases regarding information on Jan. 6.

A Democratic congressional source confirmed to Reuters that senior lawmakers are aware of the FBI’s current findings and believe the results so far are reliable.

The findings could prove relevant for the select House panel that is investigating the events of the Jan. 6 attack, where supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden Joe BidenTexas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul Taliban calls on Afghan Muslim leaders to urge unity amid protests, fleeing citizens State Dept. will not charge for evacuation flights from Afghanistan MORE’s presidential win during the 2020 election.

Over 570 people allegedly involved in the event have been arrested, and 40 people are facing conspiracy charges, the wire service noted.

