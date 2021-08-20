https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-finds-zero-evidence-u-s-capitol-breach-was-coordinated/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has found no evidence the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current law enforcement officials.

Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

FBI investigators did find that cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol. But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside, the sources said.

